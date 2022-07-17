Arsenal boss Arteta: Amazon documentary was 'challenging' experience for club

The manager suggested the constant behind the scenes camera attention was an irritant for his team

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted that filming a documentary for Amazon took its toll on everyone involved with the Gunners. Part of the "All or Nothing" series, Arsenal's entire 2021-22 was captured on camera, with the first episodes soon to come out for public consumption.

Arteta, though, is yet to see the finished product and revealed that he was often uncomfortable with the intrusion into the club's day-to-day life.

What did Arteta say about documentary filming?

"Honestly, it was challenging but as well I think it was an incredible experience personally, for the club and everybody can see the reality without any boundaries about how it works on a daily basis at the club," the manager told reporters.

"On a personal level obviously it was really demanding because you are on camera for 24/7.

"You tend to forget about it. So when they talk about Big Brother houses and people can do certain things, it is true because I have experience that you forget about the cameras.

"Probably in the documentary you will see, that I don't think that now unfortunately. Now probably if we are going to have a camera there, I would not do it. But they are done."

"Were we allowed to censor anything? [Director of Media] Mark [Gonnella] was. I haven't seen anything. I think I'm the only person at a senior level that hasn't seen it.

"[If there are issues] it will be my blame because I did it - or someone else did it!"

When will documentary air?

"Arsenal: All or Nothing" is due to air its first three episodes on August 4, with more becoming available in the following weeks on Amazon Prime.

The series will include a total of eight episodes, following the Gunners throughout what was ultimately a disappointing campaign as Arteta's men just missed out on Champions League football.

