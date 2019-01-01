Arsenal and Leicester City's youth teams to lock horns with Mumbai City and RFYC

The U14 Premier League youth teams will play a friendly against the U16 Mumbai City FC and Reliance Foundation Young Champs...

The youth teams of giants and are set to play friendlies in next month.

The U14 sides of Arsenal and Leicester City are will play a friendly match against Mumbai City FC U16 and Reliance Foundation Young Champ (RFYC) respectively on March 5 at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai.

This is as part of a Mutual Cooperation Agreement (MCA) signed between The Premier League and Indian Super League (ISL) in 2014. A two-day (on March 5 and 6) workshop will be held in Mumbai as a part of this initiative focussing on club commercial sustainability and investing in youth and building a successful academy.

The Arsenal Academy Team will conduct a session on psych-social player development as well in Mumbai. The Arsenal U14 team is headed by Simon Copley who has previously worked with the likes of .

The coaching staff of the RFYC U16 side includes former Mohun Bagan player Jose Barretto.