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FC ArsenalGetty
Alice Kopp
Translated by

Arsenal, all the broadcast information at a glance: who is showing or streaming the Gunners’ matches live on TV and online?

Arsenal

Need information on how to watch Arsenal’s matches? We’ll tell you where you can watch their Premier League, Champions League and other games live.

Arsenal are among English and European top-flight football's established powers. The Gunners draw attention on the pitch and in the media every week, but following all their competitive matches takes planning. Different providers hold the rights to different competitions.

Where to watch the Gunners' games live on TV and via live stream

Arsenal's Spanish defender #36 Martin Zubimendi passes the ballGetty Images

Where to watch Arsenal in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield

Sky continue to hold the Premier League rights in Germany, showing every match live, either individually or as part of a multi-match broadcast. That includes every Arsenal game. Fans can also stream every match via Sky Go or WOW .

logo Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from €24.99 per month

From the 2025/26 season, Sky significantly expanded their English football coverage, adding live Carabao Cup matches alongside the Premier League. That covers any Arsenal appearance in the League Cup.

The historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield are exclusive to DAZN . The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including every Arsenal game.

Next matches
FCB

FCB

Champions League

21 Oct 2026

ARS

ARS

logo Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

Goalkeeper David Raya of Arsenal celebratesGetty Images

Several providers share the Champions League broadcast rights, but DAZN show the lion's share of Arsenal's matches live. Amazon Prime Video also show one selected top match each Tuesday, including some involving English teams.

From the 2027/28 season, streaming service Paramount+ will begin showing the Champions League and broadcast the majority of matches. Details of the new rights distribution are available here.

If Arsenal reach the Champions League final, fans can also watch it on free-to-air TV, as usual. In Germany, ZDF is the regular broadcaster for the final.

logo Try Amazon Prime Video: Tuesday's top Champions League match exclusively

Arsenal live text commentary on SPOX

SPOX provide live text commentary on numerous Champions League matches and selected top Premier League games. You can find the commentaries here. 

Arsenal club profile

Founded1886
English league titles13
FA Cup wins14
Champions League titles0
Record appearance holderDavid O'Leary (722 competitive appearances)

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