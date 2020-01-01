Arouna Kone: Sivasspor extend Ivory Coast striker's contract

The 36-year-old will continue his adventure in Turkey next season after penning an extension to remain in Riza Calimbay's team

Arouna Kone has penned a one-year contract extension with Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor.

On Tuesday, the Yigidos confirmed the ex-Ivory Coast international who moved to Turkey on an initial two-year deal in 2017, will remain at the club for the 2020-21 campaign.

Kone has established himself in Riza Calimbay's system and he helped Sivasspor secure qualification for next season's after their fourth-place finish in the Super Lig table.

The 36-year-old scored seven goals in 29 league appearances for the Sivas Stadium outfit this campaign, the second-highest after Mali's Mustapha Yatabare who returned 13 efforts in 31 games.

The new contract will see the former and forward help Sivasspor when they play in the Europa League group stage for the first-time in their history.

Arouna Kone 1⃣ yıl daha Demir Grup Sivasspor'umuzda ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/xtV5j1OkiY — Demir Grup Sivasspor (@SivassporKulubu) August 11, 2020

Kone moved to the city of Sivas in 2017, following the expiry of his four-year contract at .

He spent five years in , spending a year at Athletic where he enjoyed a fine goalscoring run of 11 goals in 34 league appearances and he also helped the Latics clinch the in the 2012-13 campaign.

In 2013, the former star moved to Goodison Park but he endured a torrid spell on Merseyside with a return of just six goals in 47 Premier League outings across four seasons.

Kone has retired from international duty with his last outing for dating back to 2013 during the in where they were eliminated in the quarter-final stage.

He scored nine goals in 39 appearances for the Elephants and he featured in three Afcon tournaments, including the 2013 edition.

The Anyama-born striker who started his football career at local side Rio Sport, played for the West African country in their debut World Cup outing in back in 2006.