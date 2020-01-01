Aribo scores in Rangers friendly win over Motherwell

The Nigerian midfielder got in the goalscoring act with the Gers continuing to tune up for the new season

Joe Aribo found the back of the net as claimed a 4-0 win over on Wednesday.

The Gers had come into this match with a 100% record in their friendly games, keeping clean sheets in all.

They first saw off French giants before edging past Patrick Vieira’s Nice by the same scoreline.

Wednesday’s match at the Ibrox saw Rangers take a 3-0 lead thanks to Ryan Kent, Ianis Hagi - who scored a brace in the victory over Nice, and then Aribo on the stroke of half-time.

Ricki Lamie then went on to put the ball into his own net in the 68th minute to complete the scoring.

45' GOAL! A tremendous passing move is finished off by @J_Aribo19 with some superb skill and a tidy finish | 3-0 pic.twitter.com/7ZIhfJDfyd — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 22, 2020

Rangers are participating in friendly games in a bid to get players fit after the 2019-20 Scottish Premiership was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

were declared champions for the ninth consecutive season, finishing 13 points clear of Rangers. Both sides faced off in the Scottish League Cup final and it was the men in green and white that came out victorious 1-0.

A new Premiership season commences on August 1 with Rangers tackling at Pittodrie.

Aribo joined Rangers from Charlton Athletic in last summer and was an instant hit for Steven Gerrard’s team, making a total of 48 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing eight goals.

Three of them came in Premiership wins against , and a 2-2 draw at St. Johnstone.

Aribo also scored three times during qualifying in victories against St. Joseph’s, FC Progres Niederkorn and FC Midtjylland.

Rangers made it into the group phase and finished second in Group G, one point behind FC and ahead of and . They beat Braga 4-2 on aggregate in the Round of 32, but have a molehill to climb in the Round of 16 with a 3-1 first leg home defeat by .

Aribo switched international allegiance from to and made his Super Eagles bow in a friendly with in September 2019, scoring on the occasion, before netting his second in the next encounter this time a 1-1 draw with five-time world champions .

The 24-year-old’s energetic displays in the middle of the park have made him become a fast fan favourite in the country after just four caps and is largely seen as an upgrade to former captain John obi Mikel.