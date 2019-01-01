Argentina boss Scaloni hails 'best performance' in Germany draw

La Albiceleste rescued a share of the spoils in Dortmund, battling back from a two-goal deficit to avoid defeat through Lucas Alario and Lucas Ocampos

boss Lionel Scaloni stated that he felt his side’s 2-2 draw with on Wednesday was arguably the best performance of his tenure in charge.

La Albiceleste found themselves two goals down in Dortmund less than a quarter of the way through the international friendly, following Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz’s early efforts.

Scaloni’s substitutes however helped inspire a comeback as Lucas Alario and Lucas Ocampos sealed a draw late on following their arrivals for the second half.

The former assistant manager took the reins of the national team following last year’s World Cup horror-show in and has often attracted criticism for his selections so far.

However, speaking after securing a share of the spoils in midweek, the 41-year-old felt optimistic for the future.

When asked if it was the best showing of his tenure, Scaloni told reporters: "Possibly, yes, considering the opponent, but we had great games before, with our attitude.

"What stands out, aside from the performance, was the attitude of wanting to overcome the score and not give the match away. That was our team's greatest virtue in the second half.

"It was a complicated match at 2-0, and it could've ended badly for us, but we read the match properly.

"What we were supposed to do in the first half didn't happen. In the second half it did. We've matured lot, that's what these matches are all about; growing for the future, with complicated things ahead.

"I think it [the second half] was the same as the first half, with the distinction that we didn't commit any mistakes at ball clearances.

"We had four mistakes in the first period; two of them were goals, the other two weren't.

"In these kinds of games, what matters is the functionality over the score. Logically, if we don't lose, it's better. The score comes second, most important is the performance.

"In the second half, I'll say it again, we saw another Argentina, a more decisive Argentina that knew what to do. But the first half needs to be properly analysed.

"There were mistakes and if we could erase those mistakes, the performance wasn't bad. Logically, Argentina were superior in the second half, so we must point out the good aspects and correct the bad ones from now on."