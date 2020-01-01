'Are you going to ask Frank about Thiago Silva?' - Tottenham boss Mourinho silent on Alli after dropping midfielder again

The 24-year-old has now missed out on the matchday squad in four of his team's six matches this season

manager Jose Mourinho would not comment on Dele Alli after once again leaving the midfielder out of his matchday squad.

Alli was dropped for Tuesday's match against , making it the fourth time in six Spurs matches so far this year that he has failed to even make the bench.

The international's diminished status under Mourinho has led to plenty of speculation that he could be leaving the club before the transfer window closes.

When asked about Alli failing to make his matchday squad prior to Tuesday's match, though, Mourinho refused to comment on the 24-year-old and instead named two other players who missed out on the squad — including the injured Son Heung-min.

"No Dele Alli, no Sonny, no [Giovani] Lo Celso," Mourinho told Sky Sports when quizzed on Alli's absence.

The Portuguese boss then turned the question around and asked if Chelsea manager Frank Lampard would be asked about Thiago Silva's absence after the defender made a mistake leading to a goal against at the weekend.

"I am not going to talk about the players who are not here," Mourinho continued. "Are you going to ask Frank [why] no Thiago Silva, was because of the mistake he made or another reason?"

When told that fans would want to know why Alli was dropped yet again, Mourinho would only respond by insisting that fans were even more interested in players who were in the squad.

"Fans are fascinated by every player that is playing especially," Mourinho said.

Spurs reached the last 16 of the Carabao Cup without having to play their last-32 match, having received a bye after their tie against Leyton Orient was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak among the League Two side's squad.

Mourinho admitted he felt strange having advanced in that fashion, saying that he felt bad that the League Two side did not get the chance to face his side.

"It's a strange competition for us because I don't like at all to go to the next round without playing," Mourinho said. "Also for us but especially for Leyton Orient we did not play that game which makes me sad about it."