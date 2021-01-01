Aouacheria sees first career red as Sanusi’s Porto subdue Farense

The French winger of Algerian descent was given his first marching orders ever as the Lions of Faro bowed to the Dragons

Bilel Aouacheria was sent off for the first time ever in his professional career as Farense lost 5-1 to FC Porto in Monday’s Portuguese Primeira Liga outing.

Playing his 17th game in the 2020-21 campaign, the French winger of Algerian background was shown the way out by referee Tiago Martins.

A dangerous tackle on Wilson Manafa on the half-hour mark saw him red-carded – thus, seeing Jorge Costa’s team reduced to ten men.

Unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, the Dragoons welcomed the Lions of Faro at the Estadio do Dragao.

Six minutes into the game, Mehdi Taremi put them ahead from the penalty spot after VAR replays adjudged that Lica had handled the ball with his arm.

Although goalkeeper Beto guessed the right direction, he was unable to stop the Iran international’s kick from sailing into the net.

In the 14th minute, Antonio Martinez doubled the hosts’ advantage with man-of-the-match Taremi providing the assist.

Six minutes later, Luis Diaz extended Porto’s lead. Again, it was Taremi who turned provider as Sergio Conceicao’s side went into the half-time break with a 3-0 lead.

A minute before the hour mark, Taremi completed his brace after he was teed up by Brazilian midfielder Otavio who navigated his way inside the visitors’ backline from the middle.

In the 84th minute, Joao Mario completed the decimation with the fifth goal, Interestingly, it was Argentine goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin who set him up.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Farense pulled one goal back through Lica in the 89th minute.

Mali international Moussa Marega and Nigerian left-back Zaidu Sanusi were unused substitutes by the Porto, whereas, Chancel Mbemba – who was handed a starter’s role – was subbed off in the 46th minute by Diogo Leite.

Elsewhere, Guinea Bissau's Nanu and Senegal's Mamadou Loum were not listed for the tie that produced six goals.

For Farense, Angolan goalkeeper Hugo Marques was an unused substitute, while his compatriot Djalma and Guinea Bissau midfielder Bura played did not see action.

Following this massive win, Porto retained their second spot in the Portuguese topflight after accruing 74 points from 32 matches.