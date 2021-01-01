'Anything could happen because this is Real Madrid' - Zidane offers no guarantees on future

Zinedine Zidane is unable to offer any guarantees on his future as Real Madrid manager, with the Frenchman admitting that "anything could happen" this summer.

The 48-year-old is tied to a contract through to 2022, but has remained coy on his plans when quizzed on the chances of that agreement being honoured.

Goal has learned that many in the Madrid camp expect Zidane to walk away at the end of the season, with the World Cup winner conceding that change could be on the cards.

Asked for the latest on his future ahead of a crunch clash with Athletic Club on Sunday, Zidane told reporters: "I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m here now and we have a match tomorrow.

"Anything could happen because this is Real Madrid. I give my all. Then a moment might come when there’s a need for change for the good of all.

"There are times when you need to be there and times when not, but for everyone’s benefit and not just mine.

"I make the most of every moment. You don’t know what will happen in two or three years.

"When I see my players train, it makes me emotional. I like seeing my players train. Then the matches come, but it’s also about the day-to-day work."

Zidane is in the process of chasing down another La Liga title with Real.

The reigning champions sit two points adrift of neighbours Atletico Madrid with two games left to take in, with a faultless finish required from this point.

The Blancos have struggled for consistency at times this season, at home and in Europe, with injuries and enforced absences for key men - with Toni Kroos the latest to be ruled out - doing little to aid their cause.

Zidane added on efforts in a testing campaign: "We’ve had a year with many injuries and strange things and I’m proud of my players.

"They’ve never stopped working and they’re giving their all. For a coach, that’s amazing.

"As I used to be a player, I know the players are the most important. There is great mutual respect between the players and their coach. We all know we’re at the greatest club in the world and we’re all writing a piece of its history."

