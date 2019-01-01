Anthony Ujah leads Mainz 05 to victory over Eintracht Frankfurt

The Nigeria striker compounded the woes of their hosts, who were denied a Europa League final slot by Chelsea in midweek

Anthony Ujah scored a pair of goals as 05 defeated 2-0 away in Sunday's German encounter.

Frankfurt came into the game looking to get over their disappointment after Premier League side denied them a final spot in the competition, but the international added more salt to their wounds with two goals within four second-half minutes.

In the 53rd minute, Ujah got the opener before making the points safe with another strike four minutes later.

The goals saw the former marksman reach four goals in 21 Bundesliga games this season.

Mainz are placed 12th in the log after 33 league games and will finish their season with a game at home to next Sunday.

On the international scene, Ujah will hope to be part of Gernot Rohr's side to repesent Nigeria at the June-July in .

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.