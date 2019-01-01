Anthony Nwakaeme scores as Trabzonspor continue unbeaten run

The Nigeria international scored his ninth goal of the season to help the Black Sea Storm clinch their 12th league win

Anthony Nwakaeme scored the only goal in their 1-0 victory over Trabzonspor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter.

After their defeat to Umraniyespor and draw against Kasımpasa, the Black Sea Storm bounced back to winning ways at home to Akhisarspor last weekend and the striker helped them to consolidate on their form at Kazım Karabekir Stadium.

Making his 23rd appearance for the side, the former Hapoel Be'er Sheva striker scored his ninth goal of the season in the 64th minute of the tie to hand Unal Karaman’s men their 12th league win this term.

The 29-year-old featured for the entire duration of the game as well as his compatriot Samuel Eduok who ended on the losing side.

With the win, Trabzonspor maintain their fourth spot in the league standings with 43 points from 26 games.

They host Antalyaspor in their next league game on Saturday, April 6.