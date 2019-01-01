Anthony Nwakaeme leads Trabzonspor’s comeback victory against Akhisarspor

The former Hapoel Beer Sheva attacker has now scored four times in his last three games, including a brace against Kasimpasa last week

Anthony Nwakaeme was on target as Trabzonspor came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Akhisarspor in Saturday's Turkish Super Lig encounter.

Last week, the one-cap international had given his side a two-goal lead against Kasimpasa in the first half before they crumbled to a late rally as the hosts claimed a share of the spoils.

Against Akhisarspor though, they went behind to a Jeremy Bokila 65th-minute opener.

Nwakaeme, five minutes later, levelled with his fourth goal in his last three games before Jose Sosa won Tue game from the spot after dispatching a 76th-minute penalty.

The forward, on parade for the entire duration, has now scored eight goals in 22 appearances across all competitions since completing a summer move from Israeli champions Hapoel Beer Sheva.

He will hope to keep up with his scoring form when his fourth-placed side visit BB Erzurumspor for their next Turkish top-flight encounter next weekend.