Another injury blow for Barca! Araujo subbed off after 40 seconds in Uruguay match

Ronald Araujo has become the latest Barcelona player to pick up an injury as he lasted less than a minute for Uruguay against Iran.

Hobbled off inside one minute

Clutched groin as he left the pitch

Adds to Barca's injury list

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been a rotten international break for Xavi so far. He has watched a number of his players pick up injuries while away representing their countries.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Araujo added to the problems at Camp Nou when he pulled up after a matter of seconds in Uruguay's friendly against Iran. The young centre-back was seemingly holding his groin as he left the pitch aided by his side's medical staff.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He becomes the fourth Barcelona player to be withdrawn early with injury during the international break. Both Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong were taken off by Louis van Gaal for the Netherlands while Jules Kounde faced the same fate in the first half of France's win against Austria.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARAUJO: The 23-year-old will be desperate to be fit for Barcelona's next few games. While they could probably manage without him against Mallorca, they face Inter at the San Siro just a few days after the international contingent return to Catalonia.