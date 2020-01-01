Anirudh Thapa - Football in Dehradun needs more infrastructure and coaches

The midfielder discusses the state of the game in Dehradun while also touching upon the impact of Coronavirus on football...

's star midfielder Anirudh Thapa is enjoying some well-earned time with family after an engaging season of football that saw him help his side reach the final of the (ISL).

Thapa has finally had some chance to spend some quality time at his hometown in Dehradun, albeit amid a lockdown imposed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, the midfielder is not impressed by the popularity of football in the Uttarakhand capital compared to when he was growing up.

"We used to have a lot of players training in Dehradun back then," Thapa told Goal. "We have two big grounds here and most of the players would come and play in the morning and evening. But last year, there were very few players. That too, not many from Dehradun. Some are from Uttar Kashi and other adjoining districts. This year, of course, there is the lockdown."

While Thapa has been left heartened by the improvement in facilities, he thinks Dehradun needs more.

"Ground conditions and facilities in and around the sports hostels are developing. That is a good thing. But honestly, we need more infrastructure and coaches here so that players get chances and grow."

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has made it tough for footballers to keep themselves fit, given that access to grounds and training facilities have been limited. Thapa too has found it challenging but has been keeping himself fit with rehabilitiation and condition workouts from his home.

"I used to go to the ground to do some cardio and maintain my fitness at first in Dehradun. But now, after the lockdown, I can’t go out. I try to remain fit however. It is important because we don’t want to get injuries when I properly go back out to train on the pitch later. I do some rehab workouts, core workouts and some strengthening."

The time with family, however, is a massive plus for him, feels Thapa.

"But then again, there is my family. I haven’t got a chance to spend time with them much. So that’s a plus for me during this time.

"It’s very difficult to maintain a diet at this time. Of course, my mother gives me a lot of food to which I can’t say no," he adds with a smile.

The 22-year-old feels that the pandemic has brought about a lot of uncertainty to Indian football with no clarity on when the new season will start. The Central Government is yet to clarify when live sports action can resume and as such, the AIFF and ISL are also unable to fix a start date for the new season.

There is also talk that football might have to return behind closed doors, with Covid-19 cases rising in . Thapa, however, is not a fan of playing without fans but understands that it might be the only way forward.

"Things have changed a lot. Many people have lost jobs and people are finding it difficult to even move back to their homes. If you talk about football, we are not sure when the new season is going to start. And if there are no fans, it will be difficult for us too. The aggression we show on the pitch, the way we abuse and talk between players on the pitch, I’m not sure people would want to hear that.

"We will miss the fans because they give a lot of motivation and support from the stands. It is very important. Our celebrations are for the fans. We will miss their welcoming and these things we will miss for sure if football is held behind closed doors."