Andre Ayew’s Swansea City share derby spoils with Cardiff City

The Ghana international put in a spirited performance in what was as a cagey affair in the Welsh capital

Andre Ayew featured in another highly-anticipated Welsh derby that saw play out a 0-0 draw with in the Championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Swans claimed the bragging rights in the reverse fixture last October, winning 1-0, courtesy of a Ben Wilmot strike.

Nothing could separate both sides this time, with the result putting Swansea out of the promotion play-off places.

And it just wouldn’t be the same without... 👍 #AndreCam🎥 pic.twitter.com/q3nPwvrRSm — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 12, 2020

Ayew played all through the 90 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium, producing 47 touches and 20 accurate passes (76%).

Article continues below

The 30-year Ghanaian also had a shot on and off-target, two successful dribbles from three as well as one clearance, an interception and two tackles.

Ayew was highly involved in the game evidenced by being fouled by the opposition four times.

All hope is not lost for Steve Cooper’s side as they are tied on 42 points with in the final promotion play-off spot and can make inroads when they host Athletic at the Liberty Stadium on January 18.