Andre Ayew: Swansea City manager Steve Cooper delivers injury update on Ghana star

The Jack Army boss discusses the 31-year-old's injury suffered against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper is sceptical about the availability of Andre Ayew for their next Championship fixture after the Ghana international went off early in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

On his 41st league appearance of the season, the 31-year-old limped out of the matchday 42 home fixture in just the ninth minute after appearing to have hurt his hamstring.

Ayew's absence will be a big blow to Swansea in their quest for Premier League promotion, with four more rounds of matches to go in the regular season.

"With Andre, it’s too early to say,” Cooper said after Saturday's game, as reported by his club's official website.

“He has walked off with a hamstring, I haven’t seen him yet but we expect it will take about 24 to 48 hours to settle down and for us to know the extent of the injury.

“We don’t know yet, but you can’t walk off after eight minutes and play a few days later unless something extraordinary happens.

“I don’t want to speculate really, until it settles down and we get it scanned we won’t know the full extent of the injury.”

Ayew is Swansea's current top scorer this season, having recorded 15 goals so far. He also has four assists to his name.

Without the Ghanaian, third-placed Swansea almost suffered defeat on Saturday as they had to come back from two goals down to hold Wycombe.

Jamal Lowe and Liam Cullen scored in the last 10 minutes to bring the Jack Army level after going down by Admiral Muskwe and Garath McCleary's early second-half goals.

“In a way you are happy with the point, but disappointed not to have won. I think it was a missed opportunity for us,” said the coach.

“The objective today was to win, we are at home, we have played well in our previous two games. We knew they needed to win today too, and we felt there would be enough space and gaps for us to go and hurt them.

“Saying that, at 2-0 down the players showed a lot of heart, courage and good play to get back in the game, and we should not lose sight of that.

“In the end, it leaves you with mixed emotions. The result could have been worse, but we created enough chances to score more than two. We had enough chances to win the game.”

Swansea take on Queens Park Rangers in their next match on Tuesday.