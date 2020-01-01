Andre Ayew has been 'under pressure' since he was a kid

The former Olympique Marseille man talks up leadership qualities for both the Ghana national team and club side Swansea

captain Andre Ayew believes he has a natural ability for leadership, having taken up a host of related positions over the course of his career.

Captain of Ghana as they won the Fifa U20 World Cup in in 2009, the attacker currently leads the West African nation's senior team, having been handed the armband in May last year.

At club level, the 31-year-old is the current assistant captain of Championship side .

“I’ve always had pressure, expectancy to deliver and lead – ever since I was a kid,” Ayew said, as reported by his club's official website.

“My dad was one of the best African footballers to have ever played, so the attention was then placed on me when I was growing up. I’ve always carried that pressure with me. I’ve had it all my career, so I am happy to take that role on here because it takes the focus and pressure off the young players and lets them thrive.

“I captained Ghana at under-20 level, I wore the band at a few times, and obviously now for Ghana’s senior team so I have good experience to pass on to the young guys in the team. I really enjoy it here in Swansea – on and off the pitch. It is far less stressful here!

“When we put on that Black Stars shirt, you are not playing for yourself – you are playing for a whole nation because you have to give the younger generation something to dream about and inspire them. Maybe it’s a little difficult for people over here to understand, but Ghanaian and African players have a lot of responsibility to inspire kids in our countries.”

Ayew's leadership goes beyond just wearing the armband, to inspiring results on the pitch.

The former Olympique Marseille forward, who won Swansea's top scorer and most valuable player awards last season, is the club's current top scorer this term, having registered seven goals in 19 league appearances.

At international level, Ayew's presence has been equally felt as he has netted four goals in his last two outings for Ghana.