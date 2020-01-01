Andre Ayew dominates Swansea end-of-season awards

Thanks to an impressive outing with the Swans, the Ghana international walked home with four prizes at his club’s awards held on Thursday

Four prizes tumbled for Andre Ayew at Swansea end-of-season awards ceremony for the 2019-20 season held virtually on Thursday night.

The international was named Supporters’ Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, while walking home with the Top Goalscorer award and the Away Player of the Season accolade.

🥇 Our players’ player of the season is...



ANDRE AYEW



Sponsored by @AMMCOM_Ltd pic.twitter.com/lN0jmcNgF1 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 20, 2020

Ayew returned to South having completed a season-long loan to Turkish Super Lig outfit – where he scored five goals in 29 league outings.

At the Liberty Stadium, the 30-year-old put up awe-inspiring performances to produce incredible moments, ranging from his splendid assists for Bersant Celina and Sam Surridge in club’s triumph at , a late winner at Luton Town as well as a stunning strike that silenced in the first leg of the play-off semi-final.

Even at these, Steve Cooper’s men failed to seal a place in the English elite division next season.

In the season under review, he scored 16 goals in the English Championship from 46 appearances plus two goals in the which took his tally to 18 across all competitions.

🥇 Our top scorer of the season with 18 goals is...



ANDRE AYEW



Sponsored by @AMMCOM_Ltd pic.twitter.com/hLh8aVnU4D — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 20, 2020

That earned him the club’s topscorer prize ahead of teammate and Englishman Rhian Brewster.

Eight of his league goals came from away fixtures and that justified his prize for the best Away Player of the Season.

🥇 Our Away player of the season is...



ANDRE AYEW



Sponsored by the Swansea City Travel Club pic.twitter.com/2RfXsI0YxS — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 20, 2020

Despite having a year remaining on his contract, the striker is believed to be eyeing topflight football, but manager Cooper is intense on having him remain at Swansea.

"I think that's a conversation me and Andre need to have," Cooper told BBC Sport.

"I would like nothing more than for Andre to be playing with us again next season.

"We have seen the real level of player he is this year, with the goals he has scored and the impact he has had on and off the pitch. It's been brilliant to work with him.

"But I understand Andre is a better player than the Championship. That's a matter of fact and I am sure he will have offers to do that."

"We need to have a good conversation over the next couple of days. We trust each other 100 per cent and in the end we will come to a resolution that's right for everybody," he continued.

"I understand that it'll be a talking point, whether he stays or goes.

"Whatever Andre decides to do, he will have thought about it long and hard about it, that's for sure, and we'll see where it goes."