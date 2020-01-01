Andre Ayew calls for positive Swansea City result against West Bromwich Albion

The Ghanaian forward wants the Swans to get something out of the game against the Baggies

Andre Ayew is hoping for a "positive result" when host West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on Saturday.

It's been a Jekyll and Hyde season for the Swans so far where they presently occupy ninth spot on log, four points away from the promotion play-off places.

With just 10 games left to wrap up the season, Ayew wants the South outfit to make each one count.

“We’re into the last 10 games. Now is the time to make things happen. It’s important that we finish games with points in the bag,” the 30-year old told the club website.

“We need a positive result against . We really need the fans because it will be a hard game for everyone.

“We have the quality and players to deliver and make people happy.”

Swansea will truly need to deliver and make fans happy especially after their heaviest defeat of the season was in the reverse fixture at the Hawthorns on December 8 that ended 5-1.

international Semi Ajayi scored the first goal of that game.