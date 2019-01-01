Anderlecht youth boss Craig Bellamy is 'nothing' as a coach, says managerial icon De Hos

The 40-year-old took charge of the youth set-up at the Belgian outfit at the behest of former team-mate and now player-manager Vincent Kompany

Under-21s boss Craig Bellamy is "nothing" as a coach, according to former coach Aad de Mos, who launched a scathing critique of the Welshman's skillset.

The 40-year-old was brought to the Belgian club to lead their youth side by former team-mate Vincent Kompany following the latter's appointment as player-manager.

Bellamy, who previously led other junior set-ups at , was once considered for the managerial job at both and Oxford United.

His style and approach, however, has not yet delivered results ahead of the reserve season getting underway, with defeats to Dender and West Ham in friendlies sending warning signs to accompany Kompany's own tough start as first team manager.

Now, De Mos, who found famed success in charge of during the early eighties before coaching Anderlecht between 1989 and 1992, has blasted the former star's methods.

“I saw Bellamy at work at the Ottencup in Eindhoven," the 72-year-old told La Derniere Heure. "He knows nothing about it. I have never seen such bad coaching in the last five years at Anderlecht's youth side.

“There was no structure in the game. After ten minutes I already understood that he really is nothing as a trainer.”

De Mos led Anderlecht to the 1990 European Cup Winners' Cup final, where they lost to .

The club has won none of its first four Belgian Pro League games under Kompany this season, drawing two and losing two, leaving them eight points adrift of leaders .

They failed to qualify for Europe last season, too, leaving them seeking a return to form in 2019-20 that is yet to materialise.

Bellamy played for nine clubs throughout a busy career that saw him lift the League Cup during a second spell with Liverpool in 2011-12 against former side Cardiff, who he then returned to for another stint before hanging up his boots.

He was capped 78 times for Wales and was a member of Great Britain's 2012 Olympic football team, with whom he made five appearances and scored one goal.