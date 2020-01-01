Herrera questions 'drastic' decision to end Ligue 1 campaign early amid coronavirus crisis

The PSG midfielder has questioned the decision to end the French league season prematurely, despite winning the title with his club

midfielder Ander Herrera believes chiefs were "too drastic" in bringing an early end to the season.

PSG were declared champions on April 30 after the remainder of the French top-flight campaign was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, with most teams still having 10 games remaining.

However, the resumed earlier this month and plans are in place for , and the Premier League to get back under way in June.

More teams

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has been vocal in his opposition to voiding the season, with his side finishing seventh and missing out on a place in the .

Herrera is also unsure why the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) was so quick to cancel the rest of 2019-20 and admits to being "envious" of those still playing.

"In my opinion, cancelled the league prematurely because it is showing that they can come back," Herrera told Marca. "You see your team-mates working and you are envious.

"Soccer without the fans loses a lot, but I also want to see the positive part because I am a soccer lover and we will be able to listen to the players, the coaches.

"The measures that France was taking as a country were not being so drastic as to suspend the league. My friends and family were confined in and we could continue to leave.

"From my point of view, the decision was made prematurely, with the best intention but it is showing that the soccer of other countries is pulling forward."

Herrera joined PSG from on a five-year deal last July and made 18 appearances in all competitions in his first campaign for the French giants.

Article continues below

French football officials took the decision to cancel the 2019-20 season for Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused over 358,000 deaths worldwide to date.

PSG were subsequently declared champions for a third successive year, having already established a 12-point lead over second-place with a game in hand.

and were relegated, while were forced to accept a seventh-place finish with 10 games left to play, which saw them miss out on European qualification for the first time since 1996.