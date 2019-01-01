Ancelotti: Zidane & Real Madrid are made for each other & they'll be back next season

The Italian is convinced that the Frenchman will sort out the Liga club's problems and have them challenging domestically and in Europe once again

Carlo Ancelotti has offered his full backing to 's decision to appoint Zinedine Zidane, insisting that the two of them are a "perfect marriage".

Zidane, who played 225 games for the club between 2001 and 2006, had already been in charge of Los Blancos before stepping down at the end of the 2017-18 season.

That decision took Madrid and president Florentino Perez by surprise, with Zidane deciding to walk away from the job having just led Madrid to their third title in a row.

The Frenchman is now back in charge, however, following the sacking of Santiago Solari, with the Argentine having failed to live up to expectations having only replaced Julen Lopetegui in November.

And Ancelotti, who was also manager of the Liga giants between 20013 and 2015, believes Zidane is in an ideal situation having returned to the club during a period of disarray, meaning his results until the end of the campaign will not be scrutinised.

"Zidane comes back knowingly, and I don't see any imminent danger for him. Nobody can make him responsible for anything based on the results for the rest of the season," he told France Football.

"It will be quiet for several months, and it's an important aspect to have this serenity. It's so rare to not have to be in a hurry in football! It's a good idea to return to Real now because it means he has precious observation time. [A chance to] analyse and prepare for next season.

"I would say that Zidane and Real are the perfect marriage. They are made for each other. That's why I'm sure it'll work out again for both. From next season, you will have to count on them in and in Europe."

The World Cup winner will certainly have his work cut out at the Bernabeu.

Article continues below

Madrid have struggled throughout the 2018-19 campaign, the first since 2008-09 without Cristiano Ronaldo, and find themselves 12 points behind great rivals in the Liga title race.

Los Blancos were also dumped out of the by Barca, while their humiliation at the hands of in the Champions League proved to be the final straw that saw Solari given the boot.

And it would seem Zidane already has one eye on next season, with Goal having revealed that he has made the first steps over a £100 million ($130m) approach for Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.