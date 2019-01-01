'An idol' - Hudson-Odoi wowed by Hazard performance against West Ham

The England winger says he could hardly believe his team-mate's showing as he scored two goals for the Blues to see off West Ham

Callum Hudson-Odoi says his jaw dropped during Eden Hazard's standout performance on Monday as the young winger hailed the Belgian as an "idol" for him.

Hazard scored a magnificent double in Monday's 2-0 win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

The victory was headlined by a superb opener by the Belgian, while he added a 90th-minute second to ensure the Blues would climb to third in the Premier League table.

And Hudson-Odoi says there is little more you can do than watch in awe when Hazard is in the kind of mood that he was on Monday.

"All I can say to you is that I watched the whole thing and my mouth was like [wide open], the whole way through," Hudson-Odoi told Chelsea TV.

"It was crazy, he is an exceptional player. You know his qualities. He is a great player and I expect stuff like that from him anyway.

"I am always watching and learning from stuff that he does in training and games, so watching someone like that he's like a superb role model and idol to look up to."

While Hazard's heroics were vital on the day to secure the result, they were also important to 's pursuit of a place in the top four and the spot that comes with it.

The Blues jumped above London rivals into third place in the standings, albeit having played an extra game than the others in the chase.

And Hudson-Odoi says that Monday's win was crucial in keeping that top-four push alive while putting pressure on the other teams around them.

"I think today’s three points were crucial. A couple of other teams dropped points and we needed to get the win, and we did it in the right manner I think," he said.

"Our mentality was strong, we had to work hard during the game, and we had to stay patient and compact. We had to just keep getting the ball, keep moving it and thankfully we got the two goals."

Next up for Chelsea is a match against Slavia Prague in the before battling on Sunday in the Premier League.