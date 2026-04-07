An exceptional goal... Kane breaks free from the shackles of 'the box' thanks to Real Madrid

English star Harry Kane continues his remarkable form in the Champions League, cementing his status as one of the continent’s leading goalscorers in recent years, thanks to his consistent ability to make the difference in the big moments.

The English striker sealed Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

With his goal tonight, Harry Kane has taken his tally to 51 goals in the continental competition for Tottenham and Bayern Munich, further cementing his place among the elite strikers in the tournament’s history.

Kane’s goal against Real Madrid today was exceptional, as he scored just 20 seconds into the second half, capitalising on a defensive error before firing a precise shot from outside the penalty area into the net.

It is worth noting that this is Kane’s first goal from outside the penalty area in the Champions League, despite his impressive scoring record, as confirmed by Squawka, the football statistics network.

The England captain also set several historic records today, most notably extending his golden scoring streak against Real Madrid (two goals and two assists in four consecutive matches against Los Blancos) and equalling his own record as the top English goalscorer (11 goals) in a single Champions League season.