Amrinder Singh - Igor Stimac will bring great quality to the Indian national side

The Mumbai City goalkeeper is looking forward to life under the Croat while donning the blue...

The appointment of Igor Stimac as the head coach of the Indian national men's football team has brought about a wave of positive reactions across the country. goalkeeper Amrinder Singh echoed the sentiments of many of his contemporaries, believing Stimac would do a great job with the Blue Tigers.



"We are happy and excited to have such an accomplished professional in Igor Stimac take over the National Team," the 25-year-old told Goal.



Amrinder is currently an understudy to 's numero uno Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The Punjab-born has three caps to his name and was also part of the 2019 AFC squad earlier this year.



In the recently concluded 2018-19 season, Amrinder made it to the playoffs of the (ISL) with the Islanders. He kept 7 clean sheets in 19 games and made 66 saves - the most in the league.



"He's been a player and a coach at the highest level and I'm confident that his experience will bring great quality to the Indian side," expressed Amrinder. As a player, Stimac finished third in the 1998 World Cup with and also led his national team to 2014 World Cup qualification as manager.



embark on a new journey after the Asian Cup disappointment. Te 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers begin in autumn and the national side will have two friendly tournaments as a prelude this summer where Stimac will get his first taste of managing the 101st FIFA-ranked side.



"With the King's Cup (in ) and the Intercontinental Cup (in India) heading our way, I'm looking forward to meeting the coach and his staff soon and training under them," said Amrinder, as the shot-stopper expects to add more minutes under his belt with the national side under Igor Stimac.