Amri declines to extend contract with Selangor, says source

Veteran player Amri Yahyah will leave Selangor a second time after declining to trigger a one-year extension in his contract, it was revealed to Goal.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Veteran forward Amri Yahyah will not remain at for the following season, it has been revealed.

While the former Malaysia international himself hinted at his departure on social media on Tuesday, more details regarding his decision has been revealed by a source to Goal.

The player who will be 39 years old next January had the option to extend his contract with the Red Giants next year, but ultimately decided against it although no reason was provided, said the source.

They also indicated that with the new direction of the management and the team, Amri's presence on the squad may be surplus to requirements.

Goal was also informed that club president Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin has given his blessing to Amri's departure.

In his Instagram post on Tuesday, Amri wrote that he had planned to end his playing career with the Red Giants, a plan which will not materialise now. No reason is known for his decision not to trigger his extension.

More tellingly, he thanked the former club management for unearthing his talent as a teenager, while advising the current board to learn more and improve.

The so-called Selangor golden boy broke into the first team as a 20-year old, going on to win seven major titles with them. He left for JDT between 2014 and 2016, where he won four more domestic titles, as well as the 2015 . A half-season stint with followed in 2017, before he reunited with the Red Giants in the mid-season transfer window.

Goal will try to find out more details regarding Amri's exit.

