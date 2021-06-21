Amokachi: Rohr can't take Nigeria's Super Eagles to next dimension

The German tactician has been at the helm of the national team since 2016 and he has helped them qualify for two successive Afcon tournaments

Former Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Amokachi believes Gernot Rohr lacks the ability to take Nigerian football to the next level.

Rohr’s side recently qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after they won bronze in the same competition two years ago in Egypt.

Despite the qualification feat, Amokachi, who is currently the Special Assistant to the Nigerian President on Sports, is far from satisfied with the Super Eagles’ progress.

He claims the former Bordeaux manager is yet to build a stable team and he does not have a game plan.

When asked if Rohr is similar to Dutch manager Clemens Westerhof, who guided the Super Eagles to their second Africa Cup of Nations triumph and their maiden World Cup appearance in 1994, Amokachi told the Chat: “I'm one person that is not a fan of the coach, I'm not scared of saying it because I don't think he has the ability to take our football for the next dimension.

“He has been here for five, heading to the sixth year and we don't even have a stable team. We keep flipping the players like pancakes without getting real dimensions, we don't know how we play and we don't know the formation we play, we watch the game and we don't know how substitutions come about.

"It is a shame.”

Rohr’s next challenge will be to steer the three-time African champions to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar with the qualifiers scheduled to begin in September.

During his playing career, Amokachi enjoyed stints in England, Belgium, Turkey, Nigeria and the United States of America where he won several laurels.

The 48-year-old recalled his FA Cup triumph with Everton in the 1994-95 season when he came off the bench to score a quick-fire brace within eight minutes, which powered the Toffees to a 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

With Everton leading 2-1 in the last 20 minutes, the Nigeria legend took matters into his own hands and introduced himself as a substitute for injured Paul Rideout.

"Growing up the only game we watched live is the FA Cup because we are glued in front of our television and whenever it's the FA Cup it's something huge for Nigerians and for me to be at Wembley, given a medal around my neck it was something," he said.

Article continues below

"The beautiful thing about it, the way it even happened, it was ordained for me to win the FA Cup because in the semi-final game against Tottenham Hotspur I substituted myself in. I'm the first player to ever do it and the last player to ever do it.

"I was sitting on the bench, we were leading 2-1, a player was injured, the doctor told the coach to change him and he said give him five more minutes.

"I continued warming up then I looked again he went down, and I walked to the third coach.”