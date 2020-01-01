Aminu Umar scores in Rizespor defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir

The Nigeria international got his name on the scoresheet for the Sparrowhawks but not enough for victory

Aminu Umar registered his third Turkish Super Lig goal of the season as Rizespor lost to on Monday night.

The Sparrowhawks last tasted victory at home to Genclerbirligi on January 18, claiming a draw and two losses in their next three games.

The Rize-based outfit started on the back foot here with Edin Visca scoring from the penalty spot two minutes to the half-time break.

More teams

59' GOOOOLLLL | AMINU UMAR pic.twitter.com/U9WDX790xK — Çaykur Rizespor (@CRizesporAS) February 24, 2020

Umar equalised for the hosts on the hour mark, latching on to a long before finding space to beat two opposition defenders and the goalkeeper and then tucking the ball into an empty net.

Article continues below

It was the 24-year old Nigerian's first league goal since a 2-0 win at Yeni Malatyaspor on December 21.

Umar was very impressive despite the loss, providing a total of three shots (two on target), having 100% success in his seven dribble attempts and winning 11 of 13 total duels.

Rizespor remain in 14th spot on the log, four points away from the relegation zone.