Ambrose makes Livingston debut in draw against former club Hibernian

The Nigeria international played his first game in Gary Holt's team in a familiar territory on Saturday

Efe Ambrose returned to Easter Road Stadium to make his debut appearance for in their 1-1 draw against in Saturday's Scottish Premiership outing.

The former centre-back returned to to join the Lions on an 18-month contract on Tuesday, after an unproductive stint at .

Ambrose was immediately drafted into defence to stop his former team as Livingston settled for a share of the spoils in Edinburgh.

📋| Five changes from Sunday’s defeat at Ibrox including a debut for latest recruit Efe Ambrose.



In - McCrorie, Ambrose, Taylor-Sinclair, McMillan & Sibbald.



Out - Schofield, Lamie, Jacobs, Crawford & Souda.

Despite not playing a competitive match in almost a year, the Super Eagles defender was on parade for the entire 90 minutes.

Livingston remain unmoved in fifth spot with 38 points after 28 games. They host leaders Celtic for their next Premiership fixture on Wednesday.