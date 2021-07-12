Amad Diallo discusses 'gift' he offers Man Utd as fearless teenager waits on chances

The highly-rated 19-year-old forward is confident that he can make a positive impression on a senior stage at Old Trafford

Manchester United have invested £37 million ($51m) worth of faith in Amad Diallo, with the talented teenager considering his dribbling ability to be the greatest "gift" that he can offer the Red Devils in return.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer welcomed a highly-rated forward onto his books during the January transfer window, with a deal agreed in the summer of 2020, and has handed him eight outings to date.

Diallo, who has become a senior international with Ivory Coast, is eager to see more minutes and believes he boasts the creative qualities that will allow him to thrive for Premier League heavyweights.

What has been said?

Quizzed by United's official website on how he honed the ability to glide past opponents, Diallo said: "That is a tough one! But honestly, I think that it is a gift. I think you dribble using your technique and your intelligence.

"So, for example, if you are faced with two defenders, then perhaps you can’t dribble, or you can only play a one-two, so you have to use your head and your skills to decide what to do initially and then your next move.

"Therefore, when I have the ball, I think about what I can do, play a one-two, dribble, that is what I think."

Will Amad Diallo get game time?

United have high hopes for Diallo and have already seen him open a senior goal account in a Europa League clash with AC Milan.

He was also handed a Premier League start alongside fellow youngsters Mason Greenwood and Anthony Elanga against Leicester City in May, with a confident character taking all of those challenges in his stride.

Diallo added on his mentality: "To tell you the truth, I am never afraid of playing.

"That has always been my strength, never being afraid to play. When they told me the day before the game, that I was going to play against Leicester. Okay, I was a bit nervous initially, but this is football, you can never be afraid.

"So when I went onto the pitch, I could just see 11 players against another 11 players and I think it went well, as you say."

Diallo can expect to earn more minutes in 2021-22, but he does face fierce competition for places in attacking areas and is set to see England international Jadon Sancho join those ranks once a £73 million ($101m) deal with Borussia Dortmund has been wrapped up.

