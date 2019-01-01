'Always dangerous' Nicolas Pepe can play for us tomorrow!' - Tuchel open to Lille star joining PSG

Lille's coach thinks Nicolas Pepe could comfortably adapt to the capital club and the current PSG boss agrees with him

Thomas Tuchel revealed himself as a fan of "good player" Nicolas Pepe after coach Christophe Galtier highlighted the forward as a good fit for .

The international has scored 18 goals for Lille this season to reportedly catch the attention of and .

He netted against PSG in a 2-1 defeat in November and could be a key figure when the teams meet again in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

Second-placed Lille must win to further delay the reigning champions' title party and, speaking to Le Parisien ahead of the encounter, Lille boss Galtier admitted 23-year-old Pepe would be "more than useful" on the other side.

Tuchel joked he would like that to happen as soon as this weekend.

"Yes, he can play for us tomorrow," the German laughed in his media conference on Saturday. "He can play with us for 70 minutes and then [Angel] Di Maria can come on!

"Pepe has a lot of quality with his speed and strength. He's determined around goal and always dangerous.

"I don't know his character and personality, but he's a good player."

Article continues below

PSG will again be without Neymar and Edinson Cavani for the trip to Stade Pierre-Mauroy as the star attackers are afforded more time to find full fitness.

Di Maria, Thilo Kehrer and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who produced a comical miss in last weekend's draw against , will all be assessed closer to kick-off.

PSG are currently 20 points ahead of Lille heading into Sunday's game and are on a five-game unbeaten run, while Lille have won three of their last six.