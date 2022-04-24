Dani Alves is not worried about the prospect of Lionel Messi matching his trophy haul after the Paris Saint-Germain star's latest success.

Messi helped the French giants to the Ligue 1 title this week as they played out a 1-1 draw with Lens to put them out of reach of second-placed Marseille.

The victory means Messi now has 39 trophies to his name, while his ex-Barcelona team-mate is not far ahead despite being the most decorated player in the game, having collected 43 honours over the course of his career.

What did Dani Alves say about Messi's trophy collection?

The Brazilian full-back posted an image on Instagram showing the two stars' trophy collections side by side.

But the 38-year-old says he would not be disappointed if Messi finished his career with a bigger list of honours, writing in the caption: "Life always says: If you are going to be overtaken sometimes, let it be by someone better than you.

"This post is not for ego, it’s just for you to also believe in yourself. Define your destiny and fight every day until you reach the goal!!"

How has Messi performed for PSG?

Messi scored the decisive goal against Lens that secured the Ligue 1 title for Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Article continues below

It is his fourth goal in Ligue 1 this season after 22 appearances in the French top flight.

Messi also scored five times in seven games in the Champions League before his side were eliminated by Real Madrid in the last-16 stage.

Further reading