Aluko battles Oshoala again as Juventus face Barcelona in Champions League

The Italian giants make a maiden appearance against last season's finalists with the Nigerian sisters meeting again on Wednesday​

Asisat Oshoala and Eniola Aluko square up at Moccagatta as visit in a 2019-20 Uefa Women's Round of 32, first-leg encounter.

Wednesday’s match will revive the rivalry between these Nigerian players after they met in the 2016 English final at Wembley, with Oshoala securing her first silverware.

It will also be their fifth meeting in all competitions, having first met in an English Women's tie as Aluko's then side won 1-0 with against Oshoala's in April 2015.

In the previous four occasions, the 32-year-old star won thrice - all in WSL matches, while the Super Falcons forward managed a win with in the 2016 Cup final.

The -born ex-England international scored 14 goals in 22 games as Juventus won the Italian to earn a maiden qualification ticket to compete in this year's Champions League.

Aluko, who is leading the attack of the Italian giants, will be hoping to build on her debut season's double with the win in and also inspire the debutants to European glory.

On the other hand, Oshoala, who was named in Barcelona's 18-player squad for a trip to Italy, will be hoping to outshine her Nigerian sister again, beginning in the first leg in Alessandria.

Having shined in last year's Champions League final, the three-time African Women's Footballer of the Year's pace will be counted upon to lead the Spanish giants beyond their Round of 32 foes.

After failing to celebrate a title last season, the quest for glory both on the domestic and continent scenes will remain a priority for Oshoala.

While Barcelona made a strong start to their top-flight campaign with a 9-1 rout of CD Tacon, Juventus will only be starting their domestic season against this weekend.

The winner of the first leg clash on September 11 will look to squeeze through with a fine reverse tie result on September 24 in .