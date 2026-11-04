Almeria to donate all ticket revenue from their home clash with Tenerife to the family of the late Jesus de Miguel

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Almeria have announced that all ticket revenue from their home Segunda Division clash with Tenerife will go to the family of Jesus de Miguel. The Tenerife striker passed away on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after an accidental on-pitch collision against Andorra, and Almeria have also extended a heartfelt invitation to his family to attend the match.

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Almeria pledge ticket revenue to De Miguel's family

Almeria will hand the entire ticket revenue from their home game against Tenerife to the family of De Miguel. The match is scheduled for matchday 34 of the Segunda Division season, and the gesture comes on the initiative of the club's president, Mohammed Al Khereiji.

The Andalusian club confirmed the decision in an official statement on X, explaining that they were driven by a sense of social and humanitarian responsibility. Almeria also stressed the importance of standing alongside every member of the football community at such a difficult time.

De Miguel passed away a day after on-pitch collision

De Miguel suffered a heavy blow to the chest in an accidental collision during Monday's Segunda Division game against Andorra. He was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital, and the match was abandoned with the score at 2-2.

The 30-year-old passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. Spanish police have since opened a routine investigation, with authorities in the Canary Islands stressing that the procedure is standard. De Miguel began his senior career with Leganes B in 2015 and joined Tenerife last year.

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Almeria explain decision to support De Miguel's family

In their statement, Almeria said: "Driven by our sense of social and humanitarian responsibility, and by our firm conviction of the importance of solidarity and of standing alongside all members of the football community, especially at such difficult times, UD Almeria, on the initiative of its president, Mr Mohammed Al Khereiji, has decided to allocate all of the ticket revenue from its home match against CD Tenerife, corresponding to matchday 34, to support the family of Jesus de Miguel, the footballer who passed away last Tuesday.

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"We are fully aware that nothing can ever make up for the loss of a loved one, and that no support, whether financial or emotional, can ease the pain of a tragedy of this kind. However, we firmly believe that football goes far beyond the boundaries of the pitch, and that compassion, solidarity and mutual support in difficult moments are among the most important values that unite the football family."

De Miguel's family invited to Almeria's game with Tenerife

Almeria have also invited De Miguel's family to the fixture.

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The club added: "As part of this initiative, UD Almeria also wishes to extend a sincere invitation to the player's family to attend the match, if their circumstances allow, as a gesture of our sincere support and solidarity at such a difficult time."