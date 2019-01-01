Allegri's Juve successor not yet decided amid Sarri and Inzaghi links - Nedved

The former Bianconeri midfielder is unsure who will come in to replace the Italian tactician this summer, despite ongoing speculation

vice-president Pavel Nedved said the Italian champions have not decided who will replace outgoing head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri will leave Juve after Sunday's Serie A finale against Sampdoria and the likes of Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri and Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi have been linked.

Former coach Antonio Conte, manager Mauricio Pochettino and boss Didier Deschamps have also emerged as potential replacements.

However, Nedved told Sky Sports Italia: "There will be some evaluations, we are in no rush and can take our time.

"It won't be easy, we know this era can never be repeated, so it'll be even more difficult.

"So far, we were evaluating what to do with Max, so did not contact any other coaches. We have ideas, including some pretty clear ones, but have made no decisions."

Nedved was speaking prior to Juve's 1-1 draw against Champions League-chasing Atalanta – Allegri's final home match in charge of the club.

The Bianconeri hold an 11 point lead over second placed heading into the final weekend of fixtures, having led the table for almost the entire season.

Allegri will depart following five successive titles and a pair of runners-up medals.

His failure in the continental competition drew criticism earlier this year, with managing to pull off a shock quarterfinal win at the Allianz Stadium.

Nedved went on to insist that Allegri's tenure has come to a "natural end", while also praising his achievements at the club.

"The club had to make a decision, we made it, I feel this era came to a natural end, without a specific reason. It was a very important cycle and I don't think it will ever be repeated again," Nedved added.

"Max won 11 trophies, almost everything we asked of him, so he deserves only praise and a great farewell. The same goes for [defender] Andrea Barzagli, as it is their celebration.

"There was no one reason, this experience just came to a natural end. Each of us had to say what we felt inside and that's where we ended up.

"Juve needs to win trophies, Max did that, so he did a great job."