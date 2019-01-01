Allegri offers no assurances over Juventus future despite year remaining on contract

The Juve boss will meet with the club president in June and will discuss the club's future and his own

Massimiliano Allegri offered no assurances over his future at , with the coach saying he has another year on his contract but that he must meet with the club president.

Since taking over for Antonio Conte, Allegri has led Juventus to the title in each of his five season in charge, as well as four trophies.

He has enjoyed success in Europe as well, leading Juve to a pair of finals, though suffering defeat to and in those deciders.

The club went out to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo in order to get over that hump last summer, but a shock defeat to at the quarter-final stage this season has again heaped the pressure on Allegri.

And the coach did not offer a guarantee of a return next season following his team’s 2-0 defeat to on Sunday, saying while he does have a contract, he will need to speak with club president Andrea Agnelli.

"I still have another year left on my contract but it's important to analyse this season and the next season,” Allegri told Sky Sports Italia. “We must have clear ideas and be very clear in our assessments."

Prior to the match, Juve vice president Pavel Nedved was asked about Allegri’s future and noted the meeting between coach and president takes place in June, while adding it would not be easy to improve the current squad.

When pressed further on Allegri, Nedved replied: “We’ll see”.

But the coach had no issues with that assessment, approving of Nedved's answering of the question.

“He was good at putting it that way,” Allegri said of Nedved. “He gave another reason to suggest that I've not spoken to the President yet."

Asked about the summer market, Allegri believes the club have earned trust in who they target to improve the squad each season.

However, the coach warned the road will only get harder going forward – not just in the Champions League but also in attempting to maintain their dominance of Serie A.

“It's normal that the team should improve every year and the club have been very good in improving the team every summer,” Allegri said. “Nedved and [Fabio] Paratici are very good at finding the right types of players.

“It is normal that the next season will be even more difficult. The margins of error are becoming lesser and it will be harder to keep winning, even the league".