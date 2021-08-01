Allegri backs Premier League-linked Ramsey to be a 'really important player' for Juventus

The Bianconeri boss talked up the talents of the Welsh playmaker after seeing him star in a friendly victory over Monza

Massimiliano Allegri has backed Premier League-linked midfielder Aaron Ramsey to become a "really important player" for Juventus, while playing down talk of a potential return to Turin for Miralem Pjanic.

Much was expected of Ramsey when he joined Juve on a free transfer following his departure from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, but he has since struggled to prove his worth amid persistent fitness issues.

The 30-year-old only played 22 Serie A games for the Bianconeri in 2020-21 and is now being tipped to head back to England, with Tottenham and Wolves reportedly interested in his services.

What's been said?

However, Allegri believes Ramsey can still turn his fortunes at Allianz Stadium around after seeing him impress in a deep-lying role during their 2-1 friendly victory over Monza on Saturday.

The Italian boss, who returned to Juve for a second spell in charge following Andrea Pirlo's sacking in May, has even suggested that there is no reason to explore the possibility of bringing Pjanic back to the club from Barca if Ramsey embraces his new position.

Asked to address the rumours linking Pjanic with a return to Turin after a disappointing first year at Camp Nou, Allegri told Sport Mediaset: “I don’t know about that. The club takes care of the transfer market, we talk every day. Ramsey played very, very well in front of the defence and I think in that role he can really become an important player.

“I salute Mire, because we spent four years together with great victories. He is a Barcelona player now, we have talented players, and I think if Ramsey can be convinced to play in front of the defence, he can really do well there.

"He already can see passing channels, has a good sense of the geometry of the field and can also rest on the ball more than he does upfront.”

Allegri on Ronaldo and Dybala

Allegri gave updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala's fitness after the pair missed the Monza clash. The 53-year-old is expecting both men to be available when Juve take on Barca in the Joan Gamper Trophy final next weekend.

“Ronaldo arrived with enthusiasm, like everyone. Dybala has a muscular problem on his left foot, so the stronger one," said Allegri. "He should be at our disposal against Barcelona along with everyone else, who should come on Monday. At that point, we’ll have 20 days together to prepare the season.”

