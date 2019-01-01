‘All he knows is how to score goals’ – Rashford hails Greenwood’s impact as Man Utd teenager

One Old Trafford academy graduate knows all about bursting onto the scene as an exciting youngster, as another frontman follows in his footsteps

Marcus Rashford has paid tribute to the impact made by Mason Greenwood at , with one academy graduate saying that scoring goals is all that another knows.

Back in 2016, under the guidance of Louis van Gaal, Rashford burst onto the scene at Old Trafford as a talented teenager.

Greenwood is now doing likewise, with the 18-year-old back among the goals in a 3-3 Premier League draw with .

Big things are expected of a youngster who has been handed a new contract this season, with the Red Devils prepared to give home-grown talent an opportunity to thrive under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Having benefited from that approach himself in the past, Rashford is delighted to see the likes of Greenwood and Brandon Williams thriving in 2019-20.

He told MUTV after joining the aforementioned teenagers on the scoresheet in a 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane: "It's definitely a special feeling [for both of them to score], Brandon especially.

"He's done brilliantly since he's come up with us and obviously for Mason, for any forward, it's beautiful to score a goal, but that's what he's good at.

"As a youngster that's all he knows, he knows how to score goals, and like I said before, if we play positive football, that's when we're at our best.

"Obviously both of them came through the academy, all they know is how to attack and play forward-thinking football and you can see with the way they play, they just bring that into the team and that's what Man Utd is."

United were once again far from their best against the Blades, with a stirring second-half fightback required to take something from their latest trip out on the road.

Rashford was, however, able to maintain his personal purple patch, with the 22-year-old having found the target in his last five appearances for club and country – while netting 10 times in his last 11 outings.

Article continues below

He added on his form: "I feel good. It's definitely not the same when you don't take all the points away but we keep going with the next game in Europe with the right attitude.

"We go to win the game [against Astana on Thursday] but more importantly, the performance, because if we perform well and we're winning games, that's when on the pitch you feel the most confident and we can hopefully play some better football.

"[Against Sheffield United] there were negatives and positives and we'll analyse the negatives and try and get better and take the positives into the next game."