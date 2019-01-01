'Alisson is more complete than Ederson' - Liverpool No. 1 ranked above Man City star by fellow Brazilian

The former Tottenham keeper, who is currently on the books at Watford, considers the £65 million goalkeeper to be better than his Premier League rival

goalkeeper Alisson is “more complete” than rival Ederson, according to Heurelho Gomes, a fellow Brazilian of the Premier League pair.

Those at Anfield and the Etihad Stadium have spent big on South American talent between the sticks in recent transfer windows.

City invested £35 million ($46m) in Ederson back in the summer of 2017, before Liverpool briefly made Alisson the most expensive keeper of all time when snapping him up from Roma for £65m ($85m) 12 months later.

Both men have starred in English football.

Ederson is already a Premier League champion and two-time League Cup winner, while Alisson is hoping to prevent his fellow countryman from defending the top-flight crown in his debut campaign on Merseyside.

The latter boasts the best defensive record in 2018-19, and has been the favoured choice for his country, and Gomes believes the 26-year-old can be considered the cream of the current keeping crop.

A 38-year-old with 11 caps to his name, who is still playing in the Premier League at , told BBC Sport of two elite custodians: “Alisson is a very good shot-stopper but he can also play very well with his feet which is important for the way Liverpool play.

“I believe he is a complete goalkeeper, that’s why he is playing for Liverpool.

“To be honest, they are both similar players.

“At the moment Alisson [is better] because I believe he’s more complete than Ederson.”

As things stand, Ederson and City have moved back to the top of the Premier League table following a 2-0 victory over Fulham.

Alisson and Liverpool will, however, get the chance to return to the summit – albeit having played a game more than their title rivals – when they play host to top-four hopefuls on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see his No. 1 put in another assured display during that contest.

The Brazilian star at Anfield currently has 17 clean sheets to his name, placing him at the front of the race for the Golden Glove, while his countryman at City has secured 15 shut-outs.