My calves are fine! – The 'other' Alison Becker teases Liverpool fans with injury update

American actress Alison Becker teased Liverpool fans with an 'injury update' regarding her almost namesake

fans desperate for good news on goalkeeper Alisson's injury had their wish granted on Twitter - or so they might have thought.

American actress and writer Alison Becker sent social media into a spin when, amid a torrent of questions about the injury her near namesake suffered on Friday, she tweeted: "MY CALVES ARE FINE YOU GUYS. #ynwa"

The post attracted close to 10,000 likes in a matter of hours.

It is not the first time the former Parks and Recreation star has been mistaken for the international.

In 2018, before the former gloveman's move to Anfield, she used social media to declare: "Excited to announce that I will be joining Liverpool as a goalkeeper!"

The real Reds shot-stopper hobbled off during Friday's season-opening win over and will be sidelined "for the next weeks," according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old will miss the UEFA Super Cup meeting with on Wednesday.

MY CALVES ARE FINE YOU GUYS. #ynwa — alison becker (@thealisonbecker) August 13, 2019

Now in his second year at Anfield, 26-year-old Alisson has already established himself as one of the finest shot-stoppers in the Premier League, conceding only 22 goals and keeping 21 cleansheets as the Reds finished runners up in ’s top flight last year, while he also played a critical role in their push to win the .

He was a member of the Brazil squad that won the Copa America in the summer, turning out in all six games for the Selecao in preference to keeper Ederson. During that competition, he kept five successive cleansheets and was beaten only in the final, in which Brazil beat 3-1.

Article continues below

In the meantime, it is new Reds signing Adrian who is set to benefit from his absence. The former West Ham man made his competitive debut for Klopp’s side in the 4-1 win over the Canaries and is now set for a significant stint in which he will hope to displace the established No.1.

Liverpool are otherwise in a healthy position when it comes to injury problems, with only long-term absentee Nathaniel Clyne set to miss out on their clash against the Blues at Stadium in midweek.

Dejan Lovren has not travelled with the squad amid rumours that he could move to Roma.