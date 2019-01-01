Algeria's Said Benrahma scoops Brentford Goal of the Season prize

One of the 23-year-old's goals against Hull City in February was named the Bees' top goal of the season

winger Said Benrahma has won 's Goal of the Season award.

Benrahma’s first goal in their 5-1 win over on February 23 beat off competition from his teammates to receive the prize at the club's end of the season dinner event.

During the league outing against the Tigers and with the game tied at 1-1, the 23-year-old received a pass from Moses Odubanjo before curling his effort into the top corner.

He later went on to score a hat-trick in the fixture and his maiden effort goal was also named the Championship Goal of the Month for February.

2018/19 Goal of the Season is presented by Rolfe East



It goes to @Benrahma2 for his strike against Hull City! #POTY19 pic.twitter.com/yG9lYWDj9R — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 5, 2019

A knee injury against Reading on April 13 prematurely ended his debut season in England, which saw him produce 11 goals and 17 assists in 45 matches across all competitions.

1⃣4⃣ @Benrahma2's debut season in ended with two more assists than anyone else in the division#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/qwnKzpZyRK — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 7, 2019

Despite his impressive displays for Brentford, Benrahma has been ruled out of Algeria's campaign at the 2019 in due to injury.

The Desert Foxes are up against , and in Group C of the continental showpiece.