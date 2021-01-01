Algeria goalkeeper Oukidja given five-match ban after sending off against Angers

The 32-year-old was shown a red card towards the end of Wednesday's league defeat against Angers

Metz’s Algerian goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja has been given a five-game suspension in Ligue 1 after he was sent off in stoppage-time of their 1-0 loss to Angers.

The league disciplinary committee confirmed Oukidja will serve a four-match ban while the ban for the fifth match is suspended.

The Algeria international was involved in an altercation with Ivory Coast's Souleyman Doumbia in the 92nd minute of Wednesday's game which resulted in his expulsion, while the defender received a yellow card.

Oukidja’s punishment is expected to start this weekend when Metz visit Ligue 2 club Valenciennes for their French Cup Round of 16 clash on Saturday.

His likely return date is scheduled for April 10 when the Maroons host leaders Lille for a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

The 32-year-old has been a regular fixture in Frederic Antonetti’s team this season, having played in all but one of their league matches so far.

Oukidja’s contributions between the sticks have helped Metz surge on the Ligue 1 table and they currently sit sixth with 41 points from 28 games – three points adrift of the European qualifying spots.

Mali's Boubakar Kouyate is another African star who was punished in Antonetti's team. Kouyate was shown his third yellow card in less than 10 matches on Wednesday, which will make him serve a one-game ban.

The 23-year-old was cautioned on the stroke of half-time after he brought down Lois Diony in the penalty area and the resulting spot-kick was converted by Angelo Fulgini.

January signing Krepin Diatta was also sentenced to a match suspension after he picked up three yellow cards in his first nine matches for AS Monaco.

Although he is yet to open his Ligue 1 goal account, the Senegal international received yellow cards against Marseille and Nantes - both in January - and Brest on Saturday.

The sanction takes effect from March 9 and he will miss Monaco's Ligue 1 outing against Lille five days later.