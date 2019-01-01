Coach Djamel Belmadi: Algeria will be prepared for Kenya,Tanzania in Egypt

Algerian coach reveals to Goal the process he will take to prepare his charges for their matches against Kenya and Tanzania

head coach Djamel Belmadi has promised that he will prepare his team well before the opening match against 's Harambee Stars.

Speaking to Goal, Belmadi added that in the process of preparing the Algerian Desert Foxes, they will watch all the previous games for both Kenya and , two of their Group C opponents, before the tournament kicks off in .

The tactician has warned that they will not take the East African nations lightly, even though they lack Afcon pedigree.

“Kenya and Tanzania are two teams that have not played the African Cup for some time, especially Tanzania. They have benefited from this expansion of the Afcon to 24 teams. But if they are there it is because they have real merit," Belmadi said.

“And all these teams will be well studied. We will watch all of their last games. And we will work and prepare in a better way for this first game against Kenya."

Talking of the other opponent in Group C, , Belmadi said that the Teranga Lions are favorites to progress from the group given the experience they have of competiting at previous Afcons and the World Cup.

"If we analyze the teams of our group, no need to introduce Senegal. It's one of the African teams that have played the World Cup, and have been working together for a while and who also displays a high level of performance. It's a favorite for this African Cup indisputably. And obviously, a favorite of our group,” Belmadi added.

Apart from their veteran coach Aliou Cisse, Senegal boast several well-known players like Sadio Mane, Keita Balde, Idrissa Gueye, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Cheik Kouyate while Algeria’s known players include Sofiane Feghouli, Riyadh Mahrez, Yacine Brahimi and Islam Slimani.

Kenya’s captain Victor Wanyama and Mane were teammates at and are now captains of their national teams.

Tanzania’s most well-known player is MbwanaSamatta, who plies his trade with KRC of while the majority of their players are locally-based.

Senegal and Algeria topped their respective groups in the qualifiers while Kenya and Tanzania finished as runners-up. The Taifa Stars waited until last day to defeat 3-0 to end a 39-year wait for an Afcon final slot.