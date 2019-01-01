3 - Trent Alexander-Arnold is the youngest ever player to assist three goals in a single Premier League game (20 years, 143 days). Prodigy. #LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/UGbY50PdRf

With Wednesday's efforts, Alexander-Arnold doubled his assist tally to six for the season in 18 appearances.

His first contribution came in the ninth minute as the full-back whipped in a ball from the right side that found Mane for a headed finish.

The second was more to Mane's credit, as the winger bounced back from a heavy touch to fire a magnificent backheel finish past Ben Foster.

With the two goals, Mane has now had a hand in eight goals in just five Premier League matches against Watford since moving to Liverpool.

The goals also bring him up to 14 Premier League finishes for the season, to mark his best-ever haul in the competition.

Divock Origi joined the fray with a goal of his own in the 66th minute, pushing the lead to 3-0 while all but ending Watford's hopes.

Van Dijk's pair of finishes just padded the scoreline as the international scored in the 79th and 82nd minutes to complete the lopsided scoreline.

The loss also extends Watford's misfortunes against the Reds, as the club have lost 11 of their 12 top-flight away games against Liverpool.

The only exception was a 1-0 victory in August 1999 in what was the club's first ever Premier League game at Anfield.

Liverpool are set to take on on Sunday in the Merseyside Derby as they look to continue to set the pace in the title race against .

Watford, sitting in eighth place, will take on newly-appointed Brendan Rodgers as the former Liverpool boss takes charge of on Sunday.