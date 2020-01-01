Alexander-Arnold's standout performance against Leicester inspired Liverpool's best display of season, says Warnock

The right-back provided two assists and scored a stunning goal in a game billed as one of his side's biggest tests of the Premier League campaign

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s destruction of Leicester in Liverpool’s 4-0 win on Boxing Day was a milestone performance in his side’s best display of the season, according to Stephen Warnock.

The marauding right-back assisted two goals for Roberto Firmino before adding a superb strike of his own to take 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Alexander-Arnold had more touches than any other player in the game with 106, provided three key passes and fired in 17 crosses from the right flank – though he did also lose possession 37 times, 11 more than anybody else.

“I thought Liverpool just dominated the game,” former Reds defender Warnock told LFCTV.

“It was one of those games where everyone was looking at it as a potential banana skin, going to Leicester, a difficult game, but Trent in that game especially was just unplayable, everything he did was incredible.

“When he stepped onto that ball [for his goal] I’m thinking, ‘Take a touch, take it further into the box.’ But such was his confidence and the way he was, the strike was just magnificent.

“It sort of showed how far he has come as a player as well; it wasn’t just a moment for Liverpool, it was a moment for Trent as well. For everyone to sit up and realise how much quality he actually possesses.”

Alexander-Arnold has been in unstoppable form once again in 2019-20, with only Kevin De Bruyne ahead of his total of 12 Premier League assists to date. The previous campaign, the right-back finished third in the assists table, registering 12 across the entire campaign with only Eden Hazard and Ryan Fraser getting more.

Since that game against Leicester, Jurgen Klopp’s side have almost doubled their lead at the top to 25 points, and Warnock thinks the dominant win laid down a marker.

“That was another moment in the season where everyone looked, they had gone to Leicester and destroyed them,” he said.

“Leicester were second in the league at the time and everyone thought if Leicester were to win the game or draw, it would draw people back in. It was the best display of the season, for me.”