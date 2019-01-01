Alejandro Menendez - East Bengal deserved to win

East Bengal's Spanish boss felt that his defenders should have been more vigilant for Real Kashmir's goal...

began their 2019-20 campaign with a 1-1 draw against in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Marcos De La Espada's 77th minute equaliser cancelled out Gnohere Krizo's first-half strike and earned East Bengal a point in their season opener.

The Red and Golds dominated proceedings throughout 90 minutes and created chances but their inability to convert chances cost them full points against Real Kashmir.

About his team's performance, East Bengal manager Alejandro Menendez said, "I am very satisfied with the team's performance. I think it was a big game. We gave a lot of effort, we controlled possession and created many chances. They scored from just a single chance.

"We have been working together, we were patient and kept playing in our style. We drew, but I think we could win against a team that defends very well. I think we deserved to win."

After a relatively slow first half, East Bengal went all guns blazing after the change of ends and desperately chased an equaliser. Their persistence in the attacking third finally yielded them the equaliser in the 77th minute.

When asked about his half-time team talk, the former Castilla coach said, "In the first half we were playing well but we needed to be patient and try to play the ball from side to side. In the second half, I asked them to keep their focus and concentrate on what we had to do. I told them that If they continued playing like this they would get the goal."

The Spaniard acknowledged that a mistake in defence cost them a win and suggested that his team should have been more vigilant for Real Kashmir's goal.

"(Gnohere) Krizo is a good striker and we knew it. I think it was our only mistake in the game. The marking should have been more strong and we should have been more vigilant at that time."