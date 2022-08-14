Alaba rescues Real Madrid from opening-day scare at Almeria with free-kick

Real Madrid had substitute David Alaba to thank for earning them all three points on Sunday evening

Almeria went ahead early after a Rudiger error

After being frustrated for an hour Vazquez drew level for Madrid

Alaba netted a sumptuous free-kick with his first touch to win it

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory over newly-promoted Almeria on the opening day. David Alaba was the hero, scoring the clincher just seconds after coming off the bench.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although they eventually secured three points, this was often uncomfortable viewing for Carlo Ancelotti. Despite several players underperforming they earned an important victory that reminded a resurgent Barcelona that they are Liga holders for a reason.

ALL EYES ON: After being left out of the side who beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup, Rudiger was handed a full debut here. He endured a nightmare start, missing an interception and allowing Largie Ramazani to open the scoring inside six minutes.

THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Largie Ramazani got the Liga new boys off to a dream start

Getty Images

Despite peppering the Almeria goal, Real could not find an equaliser for almost an hour

Getty

As always though, they eventually got the job done thanks to some Alaba magic

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Real Madrid have not lost their league opener since 2008, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Deportivo de La Coruna.

WHAT'S THE VIBE?

A less than ideal start to life in La Liga for both of Madrid's summer signings...

Fortunately, a club stalwart was Madrid's saviour.