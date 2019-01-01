Al Nassr players send condolences to bereaved star Ahmed Musa

Just before Wednesday’s league outing, the Global showed support to the Super Eagles talisman who is grieving over the demise of his parent

Al Nassr players sent their condolences to Ahmed Musa over the death of his mother before going ahead to defeat Ohod 4-0 in a Saudi Professional League fixture.

Musa announced the loss of his mum last Thursday and has travelled back to Nigeria to pay his last respect to her.

What a sad day of my life,just lose my mum 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5kPIieyyn0 — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) January 24, 2019

In a show of solidarity for the 26-year-old forward, scorer of five goals in 14 outings this season, his teammates held a banner that reads ‘Our condolences to Ahmed Musa’ before securing an emphatic victory at the King Fahd Stadium.

Meanwhile, countryman and Bursaspor defender Abdullahi Shehu also sent a message of support to the Nigeria vice-captain.