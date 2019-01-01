Al Nasr Dubai SC ready for Arsenal friendly

Al Nasr Dubai SC will host English Premier League side Arsenal on Tuesday 26th March in a mid-season friendly.

The game will be played at Al Nasr’s home ground Rashid Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, and tickets start at Dhs100. will come up against former and striker Álvaro Negredo who has scored 12 goals in 14 matches for Al Nasr so far this season. He is looking forward to playing against the North London Premier League side once again.

جماهيرنا الوفية 💙



لم يتبق الكثير على المواجهة المرتقبة ، نراكم يوم الثلاثاء القادم في ستاد آل مكتوم. #النصر_أرسنال #نادي_النصر @AlvaroNegredo9 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/8KXx8o8I55 — AL NASR FC (@ALNasrSC) March 23, 2019

Arsenal touched down in Dubai last week flying on board a new Emirates A380 aircraft and have a warm weather training campaign in Dubai leading up to the friendly. While some of the squad are away on international duty the rest of the squad have been preparing for the last few weeks of the season.

Arsenal fans as well as plane spotters can catch the Arsenal A380 as it travels around the world with scheduled stops expected at Hong Kong, Bangkok, Amsterdam, Paris and London.

The Arsenal players spent some time travelling around Dubai taking in the sights in between training sessions.

Al Nasr’s season hasn’t gone according to plan. Former and International Yohan Cabaye was signed by the club at the start of the season but then released in January as the club needed to free up foreign spots in their squad according to the Arabian Gulf League rules. They had not won a domestic game in their last 7 previous matches. They sit 11th in the Arabian Gulf League table which consists of 14 teams in total.

The match against Arsenal is expected to be a sell out and the kick-off time is 17:30 local time.