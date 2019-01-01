Al Nasr Dubai SC impress despite Arsenal FC defeat

Arsenal secured a win against hosts Al Nasr in the Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai but they didn’t look comfortable.

The home side went a goal up through a very well taken shot but Al Nasr’s Ronnie Fernandez. His strike went in elegantly off the post much to the surprise of onlooking spectators in the stadium who were mainly fans. Despite having most of the possession in the first half Arsenal looked very average with little threat going forward. Former German international Mesut Özil got most of the cheers when he played passes across the field to teammates. Arsenal had the occasional attempt on goal but mostly failed to unlock Al Nasr’s defence.

Former striker Álvaro Negredo had several chances for the home side who had managed to gather more support from the neutral fans in the ground as the game went on. However, Arsenal finally scored just before half-time when an Özil shot came back off the crossbar for only for Carl Jenkinson to finish the rebound.

Shortly after the break Alexandre Lacazette put Arsenal ahead. Petr Čech was hardly tested from there on and Arsenal scored their third through Tyreece John-Jules after a catastrophic defensive mistake.

Al Nasr earned a penalty which was converted by Khalid Jalal just minutes before the full-time whistle.

Al Nasr can take many positives from the game despite the loss. Their season has been poor by their own standards and will hope to press on with a strong finish to the season.

Arsenal’s warm weather training camp will come to and end now as they are due to travel back to the UK to face their next Premier League opponents .